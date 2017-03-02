Mirage: Arcane Warfare Beta This Month

The Closed Beta presents Mirage in a long-term format, playable until close to its full 2017 release. The game has been in a private, testing-focused Closed Alpha weekends under NDA since September 2016.



Available for the first time in the Closed Beta:

Six playable character classes ranging from the ghostly Vypress assassin to the hulking Taurant, all with customizable magic ability loadouts and hundreds of voice emotes

First reveal of new character, the Entropist - a jolly, portly mage imbued with terrifying, often hilarious powers who rides a flying carpet and wields a magic staff

10+ maps available throughout the Beta period, each playable in multiple game modes including Team Objective, Point Capture, Capture-the-Flag and more

Automatic matchmaking to pair players of the same skill level, or classic server browser

On March 27, gamers will be able to pre-order Mirage for PC and unlock special rewards for doing so, including 10% off for those who already own Chivalry: Medieval Warfare on Steam. Mirage is due for full release in 2017 and there are two basic tiers of pre-order, Standard Edition and Special Edition. They include:

Standard Edition

Price: $29.99

Instant Beta Access

Full version of Mirage: Arcane Warfare

“Bones of the Bygone” helmet pack

Option to upgrade to Special Edition

Special Edition

Price: $39.99