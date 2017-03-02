 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Mirage: Arcane Warfare Beta This Month

[Mar 02, 2017, 09:19 am ET] - Post a Comment

Torn Banner Studios announces closed beta testing for Mirage: Arcane Warfare will begin this month as they progress with development of this sequel to Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. The beta will begin on March 27th, and will launch alongside preorders of a standard or special edition of the melee combat game. Those who preorder either edition will receive instant access to the beta. Here's the plan:

The Closed Beta presents Mirage in a long-term format, playable until close to its full 2017 release. The game has been in a private, testing-focused Closed Alpha weekends under NDA since September 2016.

Available for the first time in the Closed Beta:

  • Six playable character classes ranging from the ghostly Vypress assassin to the hulking Taurant, all with customizable magic ability loadouts and hundreds of voice emotes
  • First reveal of new character, the Entropist - a jolly, portly mage imbued with terrifying, often hilarious powers who rides a flying carpet and wields a magic staff
  • 10+ maps available throughout the Beta period, each playable in multiple game modes including Team Objective, Point Capture, Capture-the-Flag and more
  • Automatic matchmaking to pair players of the same skill level, or classic server browser

On March 27, gamers will be able to pre-order Mirage for PC and unlock special rewards for doing so, including 10% off for those who already own Chivalry: Medieval Warfare on Steam. Mirage is due for full release in 2017 and there are two basic tiers of pre-order, Standard Edition and Special Edition. They include:

Standard Edition
Price: $29.99

  • Instant Beta Access
  • Full version of Mirage: Arcane Warfare
  • “Bones of the Bygone” helmet pack
  • Option to upgrade to Special Edition

Special Edition
Price: $39.99

  • All Standard Edition contents and perks
  • Original Game Soundtrack
  • “Honor Masks” Helmet Pack
  • Welcome Random Drops Package
  • HD Fan Pack (including wallpapers, propaganda art and a world map)
  • Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Complete Edition FREE

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
AMD Ryzen Reviews
Game Developers Choice Awards
System Shock Remake Gets Unreal
River City Underground Release
Mass Effect Andromeda Multiplayer Beta Cancelled
Mirage: Arcane Warfare Beta This Month
DiRT Rally for Linux
Agony Trailers
Morning Patches
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
LG VR HMD Specs
Steel Division: Normandy 44 Announced
DiRT 4 Day 1 and Special Editions Planned 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.