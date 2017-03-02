Mirage: Arcane Warfare Beta This Month

Torn Banner Studios announces closed beta testing for Mirage: Arcane Warfare
will begin this month as they progress with development of this sequel to
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare
. The beta will begin on March 27th, and will
launch alongside preorders of a standard or special edition of the melee combat
game. Those who preorder either edition will receive instant access to the beta.
Here's the plan:
The Closed Beta presents Mirage in a long-term format,
playable until close to its full 2017 release. The game has been in a private,
testing-focused Closed Alpha weekends under NDA since September 2016.
Available for the first time in the Closed Beta:
- Six playable character classes ranging from the
ghostly Vypress assassin to the hulking Taurant, all with customizable magic
ability loadouts and hundreds of voice emotes
- First reveal of new character, the Entropist - a
jolly, portly mage imbued with terrifying, often hilarious powers who rides
a flying carpet and wields a magic staff
- 10+ maps available throughout the Beta period,
each playable in multiple game modes including Team Objective, Point
Capture, Capture-the-Flag and more
- Automatic matchmaking to pair players of the same
skill level, or classic server browser
On March 27, gamers will be able to pre-order Mirage for PC and unlock
special rewards for doing so, including 10% off for those who already own
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare on Steam. Mirage is due for full release in 2017 and
there are two basic tiers of pre-order, Standard Edition and Special Edition.
They include:
Standard Edition
Price: $29.99
- Instant Beta Access
- Full version of Mirage: Arcane Warfare
- “Bones of the Bygone” helmet pack
- Option to upgrade to Special Edition
Special Edition
Price: $39.99
- All Standard Edition contents and perks
- Original Game Soundtrack
- “Honor Masks” Helmet Pack
- Welcome Random Drops Package
- HD Fan Pack (including wallpapers, propaganda art
and a world map)
- Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Complete Edition FREE