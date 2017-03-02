DiRT Rally for Linux

OUT NOW ON LINUX

Experience all the thrill of racing on the edge in DiRT Rally, the most authentic rally game ever engineered.



DiRT, the champion rally series from racing studio Codemasters, comes to Linux with the ultimate in high-risk high-reward gameplay. Strap yourself in and hurtle down the most dangerous tracks in the world, from the drenched pine forests of Wales to the crumbling hillsides of Greece.



Push your nerve, your ability and your car to the extremes of control in Rally, Rallycross and Hillclimb races, and win championships to score cash for even more powerful rides. It will take all your focus and finesse to succeed in this spectacular world of off-road motor racing.