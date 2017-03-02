 
DiRT Rally for Linux

[Mar 02, 2017, 09:19 am ET] - Post a Comment

Feral Interactive announces the release of the Linux edition of DiRT Rally, Codemasters' rally racing game. This can be picked up from Feral Interactive or via Steam, where it is a free addition for all who already own the Windows edition. Word is:

OUT NOW ON LINUX
Experience all the thrill of racing on the edge in DiRT Rally, the most authentic rally game ever engineered.

DiRT, the champion rally series from racing studio Codemasters, comes to Linux with the ultimate in high-risk high-reward gameplay. Strap yourself in and hurtle down the most dangerous tracks in the world, from the drenched pine forests of Wales to the crumbling hillsides of Greece.

Push your nerve, your ability and your car to the extremes of control in Rally, Rallycross and Hillclimb races, and win championships to score cash for even more powerful rides. It will take all your focus and finesse to succeed in this spectacular world of off-road motor racing.

