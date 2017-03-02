Agony Trailers

 
[Mar 02, 2017, 09:19 am ET]

A new trailer from Agony introduces the demons in this upcoming first-person survival/horror game set in hell. They accompany this with another trailer showing off some demon gameplay. The description of the clip covers what to expect from the game:

Agony is a first-person survival horror game currently in development. Players will begin their journey as tormented soul within the depths of hell without any memories about his past.

The special ability to control people on their path, and even possess simple minded demons, gives the player the necessary measures to survive in the extreme conditions they are in.

By exploring hostile environment and interacting with the other weary souls of the hellscape, the hero will soon understand that there is only one way to escape from Hell, and it will require a meeting of the mystical Red Goddess.

