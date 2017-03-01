LG VR HMD Specs

|
UploadVR has hands-on impressions from GDC 2017 on the recently revealed "next generation" VR head-mounted display in the works at LG (thanks HARDOCP). There is not yet an indication of when to expect these will be released, but they do have word on their impressive technical specs:
