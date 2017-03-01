LG VR HMD Specs

The prototype revealed at the Game Developers Conference uses the same tracking technology from Valve that’s used in the HTC Vive which shipped last year. It also runs at 90 frames per second and flips up away from the face like the Microsoft headset we tried earlier this week. This should make VR developers very happy.



Here are the specs provided by LG:

Two panels (one for each eye) with a resolution of 1440 by 1280 each

OLED display from LG

3.64 inches diagonal

90 Hz refresh rate

110 degree FOV

These dev kits are going out to “select partners” by the end of this week. Representatives from the company were reluctant to commit to a time frame for a consumer release, but said an announcement should come some time this year after they get feedback from partners and developers.