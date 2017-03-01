LG VR HMD Specs

 
[Mar 01, 2017, 8:37 pm ET]

UploadVR has hands-on impressions from GDC 2017 on the recently revealed "next generation" VR head-mounted display in the works at LG (thanks HARDOCP). There is not yet an indication of when to expect these will be released, but they do have word on their impressive technical specs:

The prototype revealed at the Game Developers Conference uses the same tracking technology from Valve that’s used in the HTC Vive which shipped last year. It also runs at 90 frames per second and flips up away from the face like the Microsoft headset we tried earlier this week. This should make VR developers very happy.

Here are the specs provided by LG:

  • Two panels (one for each eye) with a resolution of 1440 by 1280 each
  • OLED display from LG
  • 3.64 inches diagonal
  • 90 Hz refresh rate
  • 110 degree FOV

These dev kits are going out to “select partners” by the end of this week. Representatives from the company were reluctant to commit to a time frame for a consumer release, but said an announcement should come some time this year after they get feedback from partners and developers.

