Steel Division: Normandy 44 Announced

Paradox Interactive announces Steel Division: Normandy 44, a World War II
strategy game in the works at Eugen Systems. There are screenshots and details
for the game on the new Steel
Division website, where they say the game is "coming soon." There is also an
announcement trailer, though this doesn't show any gameplay. Here are some
details:
Paradox Interactive, a publisher on the front line of gaming, today announced
that it has partnered with Eugen Systems, a renowned developer of games such as
the Wargame-series and R.U.S.E., to release Steel Division: Normandy 44, a new
tactical real-time strategy game for Windows PCs.
Steel Division: Normandy 44 is a game that puts players in command of
historically accurate tanks, troops, and vehicles at the height of World War II,
and will feature a single-player campaign alongside online multiplayer modes, up
to and including 10-versus-10 battles. The game will be available later this
year.
Steel Division: Normandy 44 features thorough attention to historical detail,
from the carefully rendered tanks to the in-game maps – based on actual aerial
reconnaissance photos of Normandy in 1944. The game runs on the latest version
Eugen’s IRISZOOM engine, allowing players to zoom from an aerial, battle-wide
perspective all the way down to a single unit, and keep track of the dynamic
front line as they plan and execute maneuvers, ambushes, and more. From creating
a battlegroup of historically accurate infantry, tanks, and vehicles, to troop
positioning and real-time engagement with the enemy, players will need to be
clever and cunning in order to win; raw firepower alone will not be enough.
“Few developers appreciate strategy and history as much as Eugen Systems, and
that’s what makes this partnership so ideal,” said Fredrik Wester, CEO of
Paradox Interactive. “The level of detail they’ve included in Steel Division is
impressive, and I know it will meet the high standards that Paradox fans have
when it comes to their historical games.”
Steel Division: Normandy 44 will feature:
Command Over 400 Historically Accurate Units:
Whether fighting for control in intense multiplayer battles with up to
10-vs-10 players going head-to-head, playing alone or working with friends
in ranked matches, players will need to coordinate their selection of
historically accurate infantry, tanks, aircraft, and support vehicles to
counter enemy units in this Tactical RTS game.
Real-world Tactics: Battles rage over three
distinct phases, where different units unlock over time, mimicking the
movements of real-world armies and adding variety to the ever-changing
theatre of war. A dynamic front line illustrates the ebb and flow of the
conflict. Pin down your opponent's infantry to gain the advantage and force
a retreat, or push through with a perfectly executed plan.
Real-world Setting: Using the latest
version of Eugen’s IRISZOOM engine, players can smoothly zoom from a
tactical aerial view all the way down to a single unit, and see 400
different real-world vehicles and units designed with careful historical
detail and accuracy. Maps are designed based on actual aerial reconnaissance
photos of Normandy in 1944, requiring real-world tactics and strategies to
cover and control.
Outplan, Outsmart, Outgun: From battlegroup
customization to troop positioning and maneuvering, winning battles requires
cunning and strategy, not just raw firepower. Each unit lost presents a
growing tactical disadvantage, and players will need to fight to gain -- and
keep -- the upper hand.