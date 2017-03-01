 
GTA Online Adds Stunt Races

[Mar 01, 2017, 8:37 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Rockstar Games announces the release of 15 new stunt races for GTA Online along with cash and reputation boosts for stunt racing for the next two weeks (thanks Mordecai). The update also includes a snazzy pink racing suit and a sale on some gear. Here's word:

STUNT IN STYLE
There's no point in barrel-rolling through a ring of fire while flipping off your adversaries unless you look the part while you're doing it. Tackle the new Stunt Races in style with the Pink Stunt Jumpsuit, a free unlock for all who log onto GTA Online at any point between now and March 13th.

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE
Since we're celebrating the arrival of 15 new Stunt Races, it only makes sense to discount some of the hallmark vehicles and clothing of Cunning Stunts now through March 13th. Enjoy 25% off the following:

  • Annis RE-7B
  • Emperor ETR1
  • Vapid Desert Raid
  • Vapid Trophy Truck
  • Obey Omnis
  • Lampadati Tropos Rallye
  • Liveries
  • Stunt Tattoos
  • Stunt Clothing

And for multi-tasking Stunt Racers with fledgling criminal enterprises, invest your hard earned 2x GTA$ into a Vehicle Warehouse for 25% off, which brings missions to steal and deal vehicles for a profit and unlocks access to Special Vehicles.

