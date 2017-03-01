GTA Online Adds Stunt Races

STUNT IN STYLE

There's no point in barrel-rolling through a ring of fire while flipping off your adversaries unless you look the part while you're doing it. Tackle the new Stunt Races in style with the Pink Stunt Jumpsuit, a free unlock for all who log onto GTA Online at any point between now and March 13th.



BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE

Since we're celebrating the arrival of 15 new Stunt Races, it only makes sense to discount some of the hallmark vehicles and clothing of Cunning Stunts now through March 13th. Enjoy 25% off the following:

Annis RE-7B

Emperor ETR1

Vapid Desert Raid

Vapid Trophy Truck

Obey Omnis

Lampadati Tropos Rallye

Liveries

Stunt Tattoos

Stunt Clothing

And for multi-tasking Stunt Racers with fledgling criminal enterprises, invest your hard earned 2x GTA$ into a Vehicle Warehouse for 25% off, which brings missions to steal and deal vehicles for a profit and unlocks access to Special Vehicles.