Dawn of War III Trailer

A new environment showcase
trailer from Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III shows off some of the
locales in the upcoming real-time strategy sequel. SEGA and Relic offer the
following explanation of what the clip shows:
As we gear up towards the
release of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III, SEGA Europe Ltd. and Relic
Entertainment invite you to experience a few of the mysterious locations that
players will visit in the highly anticipated third installment of the RTS
franchise.
Over the course of development, the Dawn of War team has focused on creating
massive landscapes – not just to accommodate the huge scale of battle, but to
elevate gameplay with destructible features, strategic depth, and nods to the
rich 40K universe.
In this Environment Showcase trailer, Art Director Matt Kuzminski and Lead
Environment Artist Tristan Brett speak to the inspiration and design process
behind these spectacular, deadly worlds that will form the foundation of Dawn of
War III, and act as a canvas for a new era of endless war.
These environments include:
Cyprus Ultima: Filled with details and history,
Cyprus Ultima has a medieval style that expresses the war-ravaged way of
life for people in the 41st millennium
Cage World: A true alien environment, Cage World’s
ever-evolving landscape means the ground can literally shift beneath your
feet, so you can never be sure where the battle will take you
Starfort: With massive structures towering over
each battlefield, the scale of the weaponry on display in this gothic battle
station is the ultimate in Imperium technology
Acheron: From first glance, where waves of lava
clash against mountains of snow and ice, it’s clear that the elements aren’t
all that’s at war on Acheron. Home to nothing but violence, the beautiful
glaciers serve as frozen tombs for the battles of the past, and as the stage
for some of the largest battles you’ll face in Dawn of War III