Ghost Recon Wildlands Betas Set Records

[Mar 01, 2017, 8:37 pm ET] - 8 Comments

UbiBlog has word that the recent beta tests for Ghost Recon Wildlands broke some Ubisoft records:

The recent beta phases for Ghost Recon Wildlands gave players a taste of what it’ll take to fight the Santa Blanca drug cartel in the Bolivian wilderness, and as it turned out, a lot of you were eager to squad up and hit the ground. More than 6.8 million of you, to be precise, breaking Ubisoft’s previous beta records – but that’s not the only impressive statistic coming out of the closed and open betas. More than two billion minutes were played, and more than 60 percent of all players played in co-op (Ghost Recon Wildland supports both solo and cooperative play for a team of up to four Ghosts).

