NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti This Month

[Mar 01, 2017, 09:17 am ET] - 44 Comments

The GeForce website has the expected announcement of the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, a new flagship for their line of gaming video cards. They claim the founder's editions for these will be available beginning March 10th for $699, and that preorders will begin tomorrow. These will boast "next-gen 11 Gbps GDDR5X memory," and in a separate post they announce that this fancy RAM will make its way to the rest of the 1080 line in a refresh, saying this is "video memory that's faster and better than the G5X VRAM on the $1200 NVIDIA TITAN X." Here's more on the 1080 Ti:

Featuring the most powerful and efficient hardware we've ever designed, the $699 GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is up to 35% faster than the GeForce GTX 1080, and is even faster in games than the $1200 NVIDIA TITAN X.

The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti achieves this feat through its implementation of 3,584 CUDA Cores, and 11GB of next-gen GDDR5X Video Memory (G5X VRAM) running out of the box at 11 Gbps. Even faster than the G5X memory on the GeForce GTX 1080 and NVIDIA TITAN X, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti's blisteringly-fast G5X memory further increases memory bandwidth and takes performance to new heights.

In addition, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition features a new high-airflow thermal solution that's cooler and quieter than previous designs, maximizing the potential of GPU Boost and enabling overclockers to achieve even faster speeds. And under the hood efficiency is improved thanks to a new 7-phase power design with 14 high-efficiency dualFETs that deliver better power efficiency at the highest usage and power levels.

