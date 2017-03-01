NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti This Month

|
The GeForce website has the expected announcement of the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, a new flagship for their line of gaming video cards. They claim the founder's editions for these will be available beginning March 10th for $699, and that preorders will begin tomorrow. These will boast "next-gen 11 Gbps GDDR5X memory," and in a separate post they announce that this fancy RAM will make its way to the rest of the 1080 line in a refresh, saying this is "video memory that's faster and better than the G5X VRAM on the $1200 NVIDIA TITAN X." Here's more on the 1080 Ti:
