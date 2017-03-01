 
Mass Effect Andromeda Gameplay Video

[Mar 01, 2017, 09:17 am ET] - 15 Comments

This IGN First video shows off 17 minutes of gameplay footage from Mass Effect Andromeda, showing off Peebee's loyalty mission. This is a 4K clip that runs at 60fps, and word is it is edited to avoid spoilers, though those concerned with that are still probably avoiding such clips. The game is due for release on March 21st. Thanks Josh.

