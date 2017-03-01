 
Desync Released

[Mar 01, 2017, 09:17 am ET]

Desync is now available on Steam, offering a single-player first-person shooter with a stylized untextured look (thanks Mike). This trailer offers a look at this, and here's an outline. Here's word:

DESYNC is an intense, single-player first person shooter that begs you to play dangerously and creatively. Eliminate your opponents as you perform violent attack sequences using the explosive digital weaponry and lethal side-arms at your disposal.

Switch weapons and move masterfully to unleash Attack Sequences – special moves that deal bonus damage and effects. Launch an enemy into a trap with a well-placed shotgun blast, then destroy another while they’re in the air. Think quickly and discover new combinations to maximize your score and decimate the leaderboards.

