Overwatch Season 4 Begins

Blizzard announces the new version 1.8.0 patch is now available for Overwatch
,
kicking off the fourth competitive season in the multiplayer shooter along with
a new game browser. This
post
has all the details on season 4, and
this one
introduces
the game browser. Here are
the full
patch notes
, and here's the overview:
After being launched on the PTR
earlier this month, the new patch is now available on Windows, PlayStation 4,
and Xbox One. The update brings some exciting changes to the game, including:
- Game Browser — This new feature is an
extension of Overwatch's Custom Game mode, allowing you to adjust the
settings on various maps, modes, and heroes, creating your own tailor-made
server
- Capture the Flag — Capture the Rooster has
been Overwatch’s most popular brawl, and now it’s here to stay as the
ongoing Capture the Flag game mode in the Arcade
- Hero Updates — Plenty of improvements have
been made to Overwatch’s heroes, including Bastion, which is now stronger
and more flexible with the move of power from Configuration: Sentry to Recon
Check out the blog
post for details on these changes and more, including a video on the new
Game Browser. You can also read the full patch notes here.
Competitive Play Season 4
Along with the new patch comes a new season of Competitive Play, and the
Overwatch developers have made a few improvements to kick things off. Here are a
few highlights:
- High-level players are required to play more
competitive matches to avoid inactivity decay, improving the accuracy and
prestige of skill ratings
- Only players who reach the top 500 leaderboard at
the end of the season will be rewarded, providing incentive to keep up a
high skill rating
- To encourage competition, skill ratings below 500
will no longer be displayed
You’ll find an overview of all the changes affecting the new Competitive Play
season in this blog post.