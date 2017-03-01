Snow Moto Racing Freedom Trailer

Snow Moto Racing Freedom lets you take your rightful place on a high-speed snowmobile on Snocross tracks or through vast beautiful winter landscapes. Experience the thrill of racing so close to your opponents that you can feel the spray of the snow and hear the roar of their engines. Carve your own chosen path through exotic sceneries while stringing together extreme stunts high up in the air to gain that extra speed boost to fly past your opponents.



Progress through Championships to unlock new snowmobiles and become a Legend. When you have mastered the local opposition, go online, show off your skills and make your mark in the world competitions!