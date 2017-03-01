Stage Presence Released

Stage Presence is the anti-guitar hero. A comedy-horror-karaoke game where you need to use your voice and wits to win over a fickle mob!



You're the lead singer in the world's unluckiest band playing a huge show when the bands equipment fails! You need to keep the crowd entertained with your voice (and weird unlockables) while the gear is fixed. As the crowd get angrier, they start heckling, throwing bottles of piss at you, shining lasers in your eyes and turning into demons. The usual stuff.



Stage Presence's unique Multiplayer mode puts you in the crowd in another player's game! Cheer them to victory or heckle them failure with the gear at your disposal - laser pens, bottles, glowsticks and flares!