Out of the Blue

[Mar 01, 2017, 09:17 am ET] - 21 Comments

Things are starting to get real in the packing up of the BlueTower for its move west. There are currently movers taking out boxes of stuff to put into storage as we prepare our house for showing. We didn't really want to do a two-stage move, but it seems like it's the best way to deal with our circumstances, so here we are. It's a disruptive process, but it is a relief to start getting some elbow room. I'm sure the contractor working on fixing up things here feels the same way.

Westerly Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Surgeon Simulator.
Story: 22 tornadoes rip through the Midwest; 3 people killed.
Science: SpaceX Could Beat NASA Back to the Moon.
More states introduce bills to interfere with science education.
WHO: These 12 superbugs pose the greatest threat to human health.
Media: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Trailer.
Alien: Covenant - Official Trailer.
Mean Tweets – Oscars Edition.

