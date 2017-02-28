Rogue Trooper Redux Announced

Rebellion and 2000AD announce plans to remaster Rogue Trooper for the upcoming
release of Rogue Trooper Redux. Here's
a teaser trailer, and
here are the details on the return of this third-person shooter:
The most
feared soldier on Nu Earth is back in business! ROGUE TROOPER REDUX will bring
2000 AD®'s blue-skinned GI to Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, Xbox One and PC.
In 2006, the original ROGUE TROOPER set the benchmark for video game adaptations
of comic books. Developed by Rebellion®, the studio behind Sniper Elite 4 and
owners of British comic book powerhouse 2000 AD®, it was widely acclaimed for
bringing the cult sci-fi strip to life in an authentic, tactical, cover-based
third-person shooter that debuted before the genre became the gaming staple it
is today.
ROGUE TROOPER REDUX will remaster the Rebellion® classic for a new generation of
players, taking them to the chem-blasted battlefields of Nu Earth. Rogue, a
bio-engineered Genetic Infantryman (or "GI") immune to the planet's poisonous
atmosphere, is the last soldier standing against the colonial Nort regime.
Carrying three fallen comrades as biochips in his equipment, Rogue is a one-unit
squad of death and destruction, and he only has one thing on his mind - REVENGE.
ROGUE TROOPER REDUX is being developed in partnership with experienced UK studio
TickTock Games, making it the first 2000 AD® game developed outside of
Rebellion®. The game also marks the first of potentially many externally
developed 2000 AD® games after announcing it will open up its wealth of iconic
IP - such as Judge Dredd and Sláine - to other developers.
For more information, head to RogueTrooper.com and 2000ADonline.com