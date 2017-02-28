The Division DLC and Free Trial Released

UbiBlog announces the release of the Last Stand DLC for Tom Clancy's The
Division along with a free trial version of the action game. Here is the not
crystal-clear explanation of the scope of the trial: "The trial gives you access
to the full game for six hours of play, or until you earn enough experience to
hit level 8."
a patch updating The Division to version 1.6 with fixes, balance changes,
and new free content. A
Last Stand launch trailer celebrates the news, offering a look at the new
game mode in the new DLC. Here's word:
As you can gather from the video
above, Last Stand is new game mode that pits two teams of eight agents against
each other. It’s agents versus rogue agents as each team tries to gain control
of terminals that the JTF left behind in their evacuation of the Dark Zone.
There are three tactical locations to control and, much like the regular Dark
Zone, there are also enemy AI soldiers and landmarks in play. Controlling areas
can grant your team powerful buffs, so learning each of the four maps will be
key to success.
This expansion also includes a new Incursion, Stolen Signal, in which Rikers
have taken control of a television station and are holding hostages. Last Stand
is available for purchase now on PS4, PC, and Xbox One, and season pass holders
can download it at no charge.
Speaking of no charge, all Division players will be getting Update 1.6 next time
they fire up the game, and this free update covers a lot of ground. Three new
areas of the Dark Zone are now unlocked in the northern part of the map, and new
Contamination events pit you against the Cleaners (and a virus that’s eating
away at your air filter) in subterranean battles. There are new exotic weapons
and landmarks, a new Legendary mode for select missions, and Dark Zone
leaderboards with rewards for weekly and monthly performance.
If you have yet to explore the dangerous streets of The Division, you can now do
so for free, courtesy of a free trial now available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.
The trial gives you access to the full game for six hours of play, or until you
earn enough experience to hit level 8. All progress you make in the free trial
will transfer over if you decide to purchase the full game.
There is a ton more to learn about Update 1.6, like the fact that players will
now no longer lose Dark Zone experience and funds when killed in the Dark Zone
if they are not Rogue. Reach the
full patch notes on the official site, and check out the UbiBlog coverage
below for more on The Division.