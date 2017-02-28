The Division DLC and Free Trial Released

As you can gather from the video above, Last Stand is new game mode that pits two teams of eight agents against each other. It’s agents versus rogue agents as each team tries to gain control of terminals that the JTF left behind in their evacuation of the Dark Zone. There are three tactical locations to control and, much like the regular Dark Zone, there are also enemy AI soldiers and landmarks in play. Controlling areas can grant your team powerful buffs, so learning each of the four maps will be key to success.



This expansion also includes a new Incursion, Stolen Signal, in which Rikers have taken control of a television station and are holding hostages. Last Stand is available for purchase now on PS4, PC, and Xbox One, and season pass holders can download it at no charge.



Speaking of no charge, all Division players will be getting Update 1.6 next time they fire up the game, and this free update covers a lot of ground. Three new areas of the Dark Zone are now unlocked in the northern part of the map, and new Contamination events pit you against the Cleaners (and a virus that’s eating away at your air filter) in subterranean battles. There are new exotic weapons and landmarks, a new Legendary mode for select missions, and Dark Zone leaderboards with rewards for weekly and monthly performance.



If you have yet to explore the dangerous streets of The Division, you can now do so for free, courtesy of a free trial now available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. The trial gives you access to the full game for six hours of play, or until you earn enough experience to hit level 8. All progress you make in the free trial will transfer over if you decide to purchase the full game.



There is a ton more to learn about Update 1.6, like the fact that players will now no longer lose Dark Zone experience and funds when killed in the Dark Zone if they are not Rogue. Reach the full patch notes on the official site, and check out the UbiBlog coverage below for more on The Division.