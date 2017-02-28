 
Eschalon: Book I Turns 10, Goes Free

[Feb 28, 2017, 7:23 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Basilisk Games celebrates the news that Eschalon: Book I is 10 years (and three months) old by making the first installment in the series free to own (thanks RPGWatch via Acleacius). They are also discounting the rest of the series. Here's word:

2017 marks the 10th anniversary* of the release of Eschalon: Book I, and to celebrate we are giving it away! Yep, it’s free, now and forever! You can download the full, pre-registered copy here or through GoG or Steam**. As if this cake needed any more frosting, Book II and Book III have been reduced in price, too.

Thanks for 10 great years! It’s been an awesome adventure, and we are looking forward to what the next 10 years brings.

* Technically, Book I was released in November 2007, but we wanted to celebrate now.
** As of this writing, Steam was having trouble digesting the new prices (FREE?!? Have you gone mad?!?). It may be a day or so before you see those prices change.

