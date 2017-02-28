 
The Secret World to Relaunch

[Feb 28, 2017, 7:23 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Funcom’s Fourth Quarter Financial Report for 2016 is now online, touting the success of Conan Exiles, and saying the company will increase its investment level in the game over the next couple of years. As noted by Massively Overpowered, they also announce plans to relaunch The Secret World within the next few months. Word is:

  • The Secret World will be relaunched during the first half of 2017. The goal of the relaunch is to broaden the appeal of the game through:
    • Redesigned new interface
    • Major improvements to gameplay including combat
    • Introduction of new retention systems such as daily rewards
    • Adjustments to the business model, including allowing access to the story content for free.
  • Relaunch activities will begin in late March.
  • This relaunch has the potential to have a significant impact in the game and company's revenues
    • As with any business model adjustments there is a significant risk attached to this change. For more information regarding risk see point 27 in the 2015 annual report

