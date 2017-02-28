 
Cities Skylines Mass Transit Announced

[Feb 28, 2017, 7:23 pm ET] - Post a Comment

This trailer offers a first look at Mass Transit, an upcoming expansion for Cities Skylines. This seems to have an odd focus on b-list forms of transportation like blimps, ferries, and cable cars. Here's more on what to expect when this is released later this year:

Paradox Interactive, a publisher of games that play fare, today announced a new expansion coming soon for Cities: Skylines, the award-winning city-builder from Colossal Order. The expansion, titled “Mass Transit,” will bring new forms of transportation to the game, allowing mayor-players to offer in-game citizens new ways to get across town by land, sea, and air. With new transit service buildings, mass transit hubs where lines can exchange passengers, new scenarios, new landmarks, and new road types, Mass Transit will provide veteran players of Cities: Skylines with more choices and options to personalize their cities than ever before.

Mass Transit will feature:

  • Sick Transit, Glorious Money: Add a wealth of new transit options to your city, and add wealth to your city’s income! Let your citizens get across town in ferries, blimps, cable cars, and monorails!
  • Orderly Hub, Bub: New mass transit hubs can bring all of your services together, letting citizens change rail lines in one building, or hop from the bus onto the ferry, or even find their way through a sprawling monorail-train-metro station.
  • Become a Roads Scholar: Explore a set of new challenge scenarios focused on solving traffic problems and adding new transit systems. New road types, bridges and canals adds variety to your city, and new ways to solve its challenges. Become an expert in traffic flow, and then use that knowledge to improve your city!
  • New Hats for Chirper: NEW. HATS. FOR CHIRPER. (and also new unique buildings, policies and achievements. But HATS!)

Per usual, the new expansion will arrive together with a free update to the base game upon release. This free update adds mod-inspired features to traffic management, such as an extended public transport budget, emergency vehicle overtaking and more road features. The patch will also include the much-requested ability to name roads.

