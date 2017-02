Torment: Tides of Numenera Released

Welcome to the Ninth World. Built upon eight previous instances of civilization, it is littered with remnants of powerful technology, whispers of ancient knowledge, and echoes of amazing feats of magic. These Numenera shape the lives of the current generation, giving birth to epic stories, deep, interconnected narratives, and fierce turn-based battles. Cast right in the middle of this overwhelming chaos, you're faced with the ultimate question: what does one life matter?

is now officially available, offering a spiritual successor to. This is available on GOG.com and Steam , with upgraded Legacy and Immortal editions also offered. The folks at GOG.com are offering an additional incentive to buy from them besides the absence of DRM, saying customers who pick this up within the next 48 hours will also get a free copy of Lords of Xulima. Here's word on the game: