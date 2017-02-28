 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Torment: Tides of Numenera Released

[Feb 28, 2017, 09:47 am ET] - 15 Comments

Torment: Tides of Numenera is now officially available, offering a spiritual successor to Planescape: Torment. This is available on GOG.com and Steam, with upgraded Legacy and Immortal editions also offered. The folks at GOG.com are offering an additional incentive to buy from them besides the absence of DRM, saying customers who pick this up within the next 48 hours will also get a free copy of Lords of Xulima. Here's word on the game:

Welcome to the Ninth World. Built upon eight previous instances of civilization, it is littered with remnants of powerful technology, whispers of ancient knowledge, and echoes of amazing feats of magic. These Numenera shape the lives of the current generation, giving birth to epic stories, deep, interconnected narratives, and fierce turn-based battles. Cast right in the middle of this overwhelming chaos, you're faced with the ultimate question: what does one life matter?

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Torment: Tides of Numenera Released
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Specs
Heroes of the Storm Reveal This Weekend?
Minecraft Sells 122M
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Announced
Hearthstone Un’Goro Expansion Announced
Thimbleweed Park Next Month
Stories Untold Released
Stellaris Utopia in April
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Trailer 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.