Middle-earth: Shadow of War Specs

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 7 SP1 with Platform Update for Windows 7

Processor: Intel i5-2550K, 3.4 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 670 | Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 60 GB available space



RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 10 version 14393.102 or higher required

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770, 3.4 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 or GeForce GTX 1060 | Radeon R9 290X or Radeon RX 480

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 60 GB available space