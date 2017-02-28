 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Specs

[Feb 28, 2017, 09:47 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Steam page for Middle-earth: Shadow of War is now online, offering system specifications for the just-announced action/adventure sequel (thanks VG247). They are also accepting preorders for three versions, a standard edition for $59.99 USD, a silver edition for $79.99, and a $99.99 gold edition. Here are the system requirements:

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7 SP1 with Platform Update for Windows 7
Processor: Intel i5-2550K, 3.4 GHz
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 670 | Radeon HD 7950
DirectX: Version 11
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 60 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10 version 14393.102 or higher required
Processor: Intel Core i7-3770, 3.4 GHz
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 or GeForce GTX 1060 | Radeon R9 290X or Radeon RX 480
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 60 GB available space

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Torment: Tides of Numenera Released
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Specs
Heroes of the Storm Reveal This Weekend?
Minecraft Sells 122M
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Announced
Hearthstone Un’Goro Expansion Announced
Thimbleweed Park Next Month
Stories Untold Released
Stellaris Utopia in April
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Trailer 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.