Middle-earth: Shadow of War Specs

The Steam page for Middle-earth: Shadow of War is now online, offering system specifications for the just-announced action/adventure sequel (thanks VG247). They are also accepting preorders for three versions, a standard edition for $59.99 USD, a silver edition for $79.99, and a $99.99 gold edition. Here are the system requirements:
