Heroes of the Storm Reveal This Weekend?

[Feb 28, 2017, 09:47 am ET] - Post a Comment

PCGamesN says a new hero will be announced for Heroes of the Storm at this weekend's IEM Katowice tournament. They say the reveal will probably come on the official HotS Twitch channel on Friday, but do not say where they learned this.

