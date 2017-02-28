 
Minecraft Sells 122M

[Feb 28, 2017, 09:47 am ET] - 3 Comments

A tweet from Minecraft has the latest sales milestone for Minecraft. They say the sandbox game has now sold more than 122 million copies (thanks VideoGamer). They offer some fun statistics to try and put that number in perspective. They also note the game has about 55 million active monthly users. The last figure we heard was in June when the game passed the 100 million mark, so that's 22 million new users in about eight months.

