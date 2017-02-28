Out of the Blue

 
[Feb 28, 2017, 09:46 am ET] - 11 Comments

For some reason the Overwatch website is currently redirecting to the Korean version of the website. The neat thing is that I can't seem to find the link to switch it back. I can machine translate the page to see the region options, but they don't change when I select USA. At this rate it may be easier to learn Korean to work that out than anything else. I don't know how things got this way, but I can suggest this as a great prank to play on a gamer friend. Or perhaps a gamer enemy is a better target, because right now I feel like whoever did this must hate me.

Hateful Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Save Baby James.
Link: The Walking Dead: Why Eugene Play's Yar's Revenge.
Stories: Subway's oven roasted chicken only 50 percent chicken, DNA test shows.
Designated Survivors Recount Nights as Doomsday Presidents.
Russell Crowe is totally teasing playing Cable in Deadpool 2.
Science: As SpaceX Unveils Space Tourist Moon Flight, NASA Reacts.
Scientific breakthrough lost: Unique metallic hydrogen sample disappears.
Neurons recall place-related memories if you just get close.
Media: Bright - Teaser [HD] - Netflix. Thanks JDreyer.
Bill Burr - Fat, Out of Shape People vs. McDonald's (NSFW).
Follow-ups: Steve Harvey joked about the mistake at the Oscars.
China's zombie factories and unborn cities. Thanks Boing Boing.

