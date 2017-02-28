Out of the Blue

|
For some reason the Overwatch website is currently redirecting to the Korean version of the website. The neat thing is that I can't seem to find the link to switch it back. I can machine translate the page to see the region options, but they don't change when I select USA. At this rate it may be easier to learn Korean to work that out than anything else. I don't know how things got this way, but I can suggest this as a great prank to play on a gamer friend. Or perhaps a gamer enemy is a better target, because right now I feel like whoever did this must hate me.
