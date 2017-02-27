Hearthstone Un’Goro Expansion Announced

Are you seeking adventure and fame with a dash of danger? Azeroth’s finest scholars and explorers have today begun preparing for Journey to Un’Goro™, the new expansion coming to Hearthstone®, Blizzard Entertainment’s smash-hit digital card game, in April. Those brave or at least curious enough to embark on an expedition to a land of primordial wonder will encounter ancient elementals, frightening flora, and some of the fiercest predators to ever inhabit Azeroth—all while unearthing 135 new Hearthstone cards to add to their collections!



Journey to Un’Goro will take adventurers to the heart of the Un’Goro crater, a prehistoric region of Azeroth preserved in time. Rumor has it that previous explorers left some unfinished business in Un’Goro—daunting quest cards that, should you complete their requirements, grant rewards of monstrous power. It’s also said that the crater’s dinosaurs can adapt to any threat through a newly discovered form of evolution, and can be quite territorial. Though you’ll be tested at every turn, worry not! Your safety is virtually guaranteed . . . just make sure not to touch anything!



Coming to Windows and Mac PCs; Windows, iOS, and Android™ tablets; and mobile phones, Journey to Un’Goro card packs will be winnable in Hearthstone’s Arena mode and purchasable with in-game gold or real money at the same prices as Hearthstone’s other card packs. Starting tomorrow and up until the expansion is released, players can pre-purchase Journey to Un’Goro card packs in a special 50-pack bundle, on any platform, for a one-time price of $49.99 (one purchase per account). Eager explorers who pre-purchase this bundle will receive a unique themed card back to help set the proper mood for the upcoming expedition.