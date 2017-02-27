Stories Untold Released

|
|
Stories Untold is now available, offering a throwback interactive text adventure for Windows. That said, this trailer offers a look at why this isn't your father's Zork. You can find more on the game, including details on where to buy it, on the official website, and here's the super-short pitch: "Stories Untold is a compilation tape of four experimental text adventures, including a remaster of the original episode The House Abandon."
