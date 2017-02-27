Stellaris Utopia in April

Paradox Interactive and Paradox Development Studio have set a release date for their first expansion to their celebrated space grand strategy game. Stellaris: Utopia will be shaping galactic civilizations as of April 6, 2017 and will be found at Steam and the Paradox Store for $19.99/€19.99.



One of the core improvements in Utopia is the introduction of Ascension Perks. As your species advances and gains new traditions, it can choose how it wants to evolve as it is further enlightened. You can choose between a biological path, a psionic path or a synthetic path, with various options within these broad categories. Body, Mind or Machine - how will your species challenge the future?

See how one civilization's take on Utopia can dramatically affect another's here.

Utopia also includes:

Megastructures: Build wondrous structures in your systems including Dyson Spheres and ring worlds, bringing both prestige and major advantages to your race.

Habitat Stations: Build “tall” and establish space stations that will house more population, serving the role of planets in a small and confined empire.

Rights and Privileges: Set specific policies for which of the many species under your thumb will have the rights and privileges of full citizenship. Build an egalitarian paradise or follow a caste system.

And even more improvements and updates, including (as is traditional with all of our paid content releases) free updates for every Stellaris owner!

Stellaris: Utopia brings even greater depth and variety to a game already celebrated for its story-telling power and near endless possibilities. Are you ready for perfection?