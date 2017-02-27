Stellaris Utopia in April

Paradox Interactive announces the road to Utopia will end on April 6th with the
release of the Utopia expansion for Stellaris, their sci-fi strategy game.
Here's a new trailer along
with the news:
Paradox Interactive and Paradox Development Studio have
set a release date for their first expansion to their celebrated space grand
strategy game. Stellaris: Utopia will be shaping galactic civilizations as of
April 6, 2017 and will be found at Steam and the Paradox Store for
$19.99/€19.99.
One of the core improvements in Utopia is the introduction of Ascension Perks.
As your species advances and gains new traditions, it can choose how it wants to
evolve as it is further enlightened. You can choose between a biological path, a
psionic path or a synthetic path, with various options within these broad
categories. Body, Mind or Machine - how will your species challenge the future?
See how one civilization's take on Utopia can dramatically affect another's
here.
Utopia also includes:
Megastructures: Build wondrous structures
in your systems including Dyson Spheres and ring worlds, bringing both
prestige and major advantages to your race.
Habitat Stations: Build “tall” and
establish space stations that will house more population, serving the role
of planets in a small and confined empire.
Rights and Privileges: Set specific
policies for which of the many species under your thumb will have the rights
and privileges of full citizenship. Build an egalitarian paradise or follow
a caste system.
And even more improvements and updates,
including (as is traditional with all of our paid content releases) free
updates for every Stellaris owner!
Stellaris: Utopia brings even greater depth and variety to a game already
celebrated for its story-telling power and near endless possibilities. Are you
ready for perfection?