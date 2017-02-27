Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Trailer

Step into the boots of Grayson Hunt as he battles his way through throngs of mutated inhabitants of the former resort planet, Stygia. An exiled member of the elite assassin group, Dead Echo, Grayson is driven not only by his desire to escape Stygia, but to exact revenge on the corrupt Dead Echo General who sent him there. Orchestrate masterful kills throughout the single-player campaign or 40+ co-operative multiplayer and competitive challenge maps using Bulletstorm’s unique “skillshot” system that rewards you for performing the most creative and deadly kills imaginable.