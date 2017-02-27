Leak Reveals Middle-earth: Shadow of War?

Gold Edition includes:

Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion

Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion

The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion

The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion

Gold War Chest

Nemesis Expansions include a new Orc Tribe featuring new enemies, followers, missions, abilities, weapons, Fortress and wilderness updates, and a Mythic Gear Set.



Story Expansions introduce a new campaign, playable character & abilities, side missions, enemies, allies & more.



Experience an epic open-world brought to life by the award-winning Nemesis System. Forge a new Ring of Power, conquer Fortresses in massive battles and dominate Mordor with your personal Orc army in Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™.



Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the award winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth.



In Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™, nothing will be forgotten.