Leak Reveals Middle-earth: Shadow of War?

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
NeoGAF has box art and details for Middle-earth: Shadow of War, an unannounced sequel to Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (thanks Kotaku). This is unconfirmed, but according to the post, this was accidentally revealed on the Target website. The leak includes details on a gold version that also reveal apparent plans for expansions. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 27 February 2017, 10:10.
Chatbear Announcements.