 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Leak Reveals Middle-earth: Shadow of War?

[Feb 27, 2017, 09:22 am ET] - 2 Comments

NeoGAF has box art and details for Middle-earth: Shadow of War, an unannounced sequel to Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (thanks Kotaku). This is unconfirmed, but according to the post, this was accidentally revealed on the Target website. The leak includes details on a gold version that also reveal apparent plans for expansions. Here's word:

Gold Edition includes:

  • Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion
  • Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion
  • The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion
  • The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion
  • Gold War Chest
  • Over $125 in total value

Nemesis Expansions include a new Orc Tribe featuring new enemies, followers, missions, abilities, weapons, Fortress and wilderness updates, and a Mythic Gear Set.

Story Expansions introduce a new campaign, playable character & abilities, side missions, enemies, allies & more.

Experience an epic open-world brought to life by the award-winning Nemesis System. Forge a new Ring of Power, conquer Fortresses in massive battles and dominate Mordor with your personal Orc army in Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™.

Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the award winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth.

In Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™, nothing will be forgotten.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Leak Reveals Middle-earth: Shadow of War?
Mass Effect Andromeda Promises "Totally Softcore Space Porn"
Red Faction 2 Off German "Index"
Steam Top 10
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
ME Andromeda Gold
Dawn of War III Beta Survey
Shenmue HD Remasters Rumor
Blackwake Early Access
Sunday Patches
On Sale
Sunday Previews 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.