Mass Effect Andromeda Promises "Totally Softcore Space Porn"

BioWare responds to a couple of fan questions following a post a few weeks ago on the BioWare Social Network Fan Forums revealing an "M" ESRB rating for Mass Effect Andromeda (thanks VG247). The rating says the game includes partial nudity and strong sexual content, and Aaryn Flynn tweets a reply to a query about this, saying "Yes it's totally softcore space porn." When asked if he was trolling his followers, he follows up with a tweet saying simply, "Oh I'm not."
