Red Faction 2 Off German "Index"

THQ announces that Red Faction 2 is now legal to openly sell in Germany, as it is no longer listed on the country's "index" of games restricted from sale due to violent content. The emancipation of the sequel comes just a few months after the original Red Faction was freed from the index. Here's their explanation of what happened:
