Red Faction 2 Off German "Index"

Numerous discussions, tact and some skillful powers of persuasion were required to achieve this result. “At THQ Nordic we were aware of the implications of this momentous decision, and needed to adopt a bold approach.” says Jans Binsmaier, Publishing Director at THQ Nordic.



After the incredible news of our removal from the list, THQ Nordic is currently in (youth-free) party mode knowing that the Vienna-based team will be having further discussions with the BPjM (Federal Department for Media Harmful to Young Persons): “We will of course still be nurturing our extensive games portfolio that now comprises over 265 titles, and will do our utmost to ensure that gamers can play our games in the future.” says Jan Binsmaier. We can still celebrate “small” successes like this even a decade later!