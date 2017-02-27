Steam Top 10

 
[Feb 27, 2017, 09:22 am ET] - Post a Comment

Here's Valve's accounting of the 10 bestselling games on Steam for last week. The results have been carefully guarded by the accounting firm of Pricewaterhouse Coopers:

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. FOR HONOR
  3. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  4. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  5. Conan Exiles
  6. Northgard
  7. Sniper Elite 4
  8. BERSERK and the Band of the Hawk
  9. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  10. 10 - Fallout 4

