The Sims 4 remains number one on GFK Chart-Track's Top 30 chart of the bestselling PC games in the U.K. for last week. Halo Wars 2 and Football Manager 2017 swapped places from the previous chart, and are now number two and three, respectively. Halo Wars 2 debuts at number two on the all platforms chart, where For Honor retains the honor of the top spot. This summary rounds up the details:
