On the All Formats Top 40 (Units) Ubisoft’s ‘For Honor’ holds on to No1 for a second week even though sales are down 72% over week 1.



Microsoft/THQ Nordic have to settle with No2 as ‘Halo Wars 2’ debuts at No2 for Xbox One and PC. The original ‘Halo Wars’ also debuted at No2 in week 9, 2009 – beaten to No1 back then by Sony and Guerilla’s ‘Killzone 2’ on PS3. Next week’s chart will have a hotly anticiptated new IP from Guerilla Games, as ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ launches on PS4 in the same week as Nintendo Switch. Turning back to this week and Rockstar/Take 2 remain stable at No3 with ‘Grand Theft Auto V’, as do EA, remaining at No4 with ‘FIFA17’. The second big new release from last week, Sold Out and Rebellion’s ‘Sniper Elite 4’ drops 3 places to No5.