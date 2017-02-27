 
Out of the Blue

[Feb 27, 2017, 09:21 am ET] - 3 Comments

Watched about five minutes of the Oscars last night, so I didn't manage to catch their Steve Harvey moment. It's okay, I have not seen a single movie that won anything at the ceremony, so it wouldn't have made sense to watch. Sounds like I missed a bit of a circus.

R.I.P.: Bill Paxton Dead: Actor Dies of Surgery Complications. Thanks TheFlyingPenguin.
R.I.P.: Joseph A. Wapner, Judge on ‘The People’s Court,’ Dies at 97.

Slip-up Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Stick Empires.
Link: Oscar Winners 2017- The Complete List - 89th Academy Awards.
Stories: Storm Chasers Unite to Give Bill Paxton an Epic Tribute.
The wrong envelope please: 'La La Land' mistakenly named best picture, 'Moonlight' really wins.
Oscar Broadcast Flubs In Memoriam Segment.
Science: Cheap plastic film cools whatever it touches up to 10°C. Thanks HARDOCP.
Images: Amazing truck save GIF. Thanks The Flying Penguin.
Media: TEENS REACT TO NINTENDO SWITCH (TRAILERS).
FOR HONOR!!! (React Gaming: College Kids).
Clever creatures! (Cat vs. Man). Thanks Rhialto.
Follow-up: This pre-Oscars commercial for Avatar World is terrifying people.
The Funnies: Brevity.

