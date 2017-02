Out of the Blue

Watched about five minutes of the Oscars last night, so I didn't manage to catch their Steve Harvey moment. It's okay, I have not seen a single movie that won anything at the ceremony, so it wouldn't have made sense to watch. Sounds like I missed a bit of a circus.R.I.P.: Bill Paxton Dead: Actor Dies of Surgery Complications . Thanks TheFlyingPenguin.R.I.P.: Joseph A. Wapner, Judge on ‘The People’s Court,’ Dies at 97