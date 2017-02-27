Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Watched about five minutes of the Oscars last night, so I didn't manage to catch their Steve Harvey moment. It's okay, I have not seen a single movie that won anything at the ceremony, so it wouldn't have made sense to watch. Sounds like I missed a bit of a circus.
R.I.P.: Bill Paxton Dead: Actor Dies of Surgery Complications. Thanks TheFlyingPenguin.
R.I.P.: Joseph A. Wapner, Judge on ‘The People’s Court,’ Dies at 97.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 27 February 2017, 10:10.
Chatbear Announcements.