Gone Gold - Mass Effect: Andromeda

[Feb 26, 2017, 10:28 am ET] - 17 Comments

BioWare tweets the news that they've completed development on the new installment in their space opera series. They say, "Mass Effect: Andromeda has gone gold," and offer an image to celebrate. Mass Effect: Andromeda is expected on March 21st, so it sounds like everything is on track for the release.

