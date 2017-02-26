Gone Gold - Mass Effect: Andromeda

|
BioWare tweets the news that they've completed development on the new installment in their space opera series. They say, "Mass Effect: Andromeda has gone gold," and offer an image to celebrate. Mass Effect: Andromeda is expected on March 21st, so it sounds like everything is on track for the release.
