Dawn of War III Beta Survey

[Feb 26, 2017, 10:28 am ET] - 5 Comments

Relic has a survey up for prospective testers of Dawn of War III. This asks some questions about your gaming experiences and preferences, and offers the possibility of being selected to test the upcoming RTS sequel (thanks PC Invasion). Word is: "Thanks for your interest in the Dawn of War III Beta! Your input will help us make our game even better. Take a few minutes to tell us about yourself. If your information matches what we're looking for, then we'll be in touch. Otherwise, if you wish, we will keep you in mind for future opportunities. "

