Dawn of War III Beta Survey

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Relic has a survey up for prospective testers of Dawn of War III. This asks some questions about your gaming experiences and preferences, and offers the possibility of being selected to test the upcoming RTS sequel (thanks PC Invasion). Word is: "Thanks for your interest in the Dawn of War III Beta! Your input will help us make our game even better. Take a few minutes to tell us about yourself. If your information matches what we're looking for, then we'll be in touch. Otherwise, if you wish, we will keep you in mind for future opportunities. "
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 26 February 2017, 17:00.
Chatbear Announcements.