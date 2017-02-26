Shenmue HD Remasters Rumor

|
Rice Digital reports they've learned of plans for HD remakes of Shenmue and Shenmue 2, attributing this to "a trusted source close to Atlus USA." They also say they've been told it's "safe to assume a PC/Steam release." Bringing the first two games in the series to PCs makes sense in light of the upcoming PC release of Shenmue 3, but this remains an unconfirmed rumor, in spite of the impulse to trust Rice Digital without question. Thanks DSOGaming.
