 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Shenmue HD Remasters Rumor

[Feb 26, 2017, 10:28 am ET] - Post a Comment

Rice Digital reports they've learned of plans for HD remakes of Shenmue and Shenmue 2, attributing this to "a trusted source close to Atlus USA." They also say they've been told it's "safe to assume a PC/Steam release." Bringing the first two games in the series to PCs makes sense in light of the upcoming PC release of Shenmue 3, but this remains an unconfirmed rumor, in spite of the impulse to trust Rice Digital without question. Thanks DSOGaming.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
ME Andromeda Gold
Dawn of War III Beta Survey
Shenmue HD Remasters Rumor
Blackwake Early Access
Sunday Patches
On Sale
Sunday Previews
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Sunday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
ZeniMax Seeks Rift Injunction
Overwatch Doubles Down on Doomfist Hints
Hollow Knight Released 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.