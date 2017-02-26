Blackwake Early Access

|
Early access to Blackwake is now available on Steam, offering a multiplayer FPS with a pirate theme. This trailer (NSFW) celebrates the news with a look at gameplay from the game, which was crowdfunded via Kickstarter. Here's a bit on what to expect:
