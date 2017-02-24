 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

ZeniMax Seeks Rift Injunction

[Feb 24, 2017, 8:10 pm ET] - Post a Comment

ZeniMax Media has filed for an injunction to remove Oculus virtual reality products from sale that use their code, reports GamesIndustry.biz. This is a follow-up to ZeniMax's recent court victory over copyright infringement and related charges related to code created by John Carmack, formerly of ZeniMax subsidiary id Software. Word is:

This injunction specifically relates to lines of code used by developers creating software for Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR. If the injunction takes effect, it will have an impact on which games can be sold for those devices.

A spokeswoman for Oculus, Tera Randall, stated that the company is appealing the original verdict, describing it as, "legally flawed and factually unwarranted."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
ZeniMax Seeks Rift Injunction
Overwatch Doubles Down on Doomfist Hints
Hollow Knight Released
Mass Effect: Andromeda System Specs
Hellion Early Access
The Golf Club VR Tees Off
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
For Honor Cheaters Banned
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Criminal Past Released
Civilization VI Adds Australia and Mod Support
D.I.C.E. Awards
Morning Consolidation 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.