ZeniMax Seeks Rift Injunction

This injunction specifically relates to lines of code used by developers creating software for Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR. If the injunction takes effect, it will have an impact on which games can be sold for those devices.



A spokeswoman for Oculus, Tera Randall, stated that the company is appealing the original verdict, describing it as, "legally flawed and factually unwarranted."

ZeniMax Media has filed for an injunction to remove Oculus virtual reality products from sale that use their code, reports GamesIndustry.biz . This is a follow-up to ZeniMax's recent court victory over copyright infringement and related charges related to code created by John Carmack, formerly of ZeniMax subsidiary id Software. Word is: