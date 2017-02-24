Overwatch Doubles Down on Doomfist Hints

|
A tweet from Overwatch reports an attack at the Numbani airport. Word is: "[BREAKING] OR15 defense units destroyed in confrontation with unidentified assailant at Numbani airport. No civilian casualties reported." This is accompanied by an image of damage to a wall, which may have met its doom at the hands of a fist. There have long been rumors that Doomfist is the next hero coming to the game, but Jeff Kaplan recently tried to dampen that expectation. Now to refuel that fire of speculation, Polygon notes the Doomfist gauntlet is no longer contained on the payload vehicle on the Numbani map.
