Hollow Knight Released

Hollow Knight
is now available for Windows on
GOG.com
and
Steam
. Here's word on
Team Cherry's action/adventure:
Beneath the fading town of Dirtmouth
sleeps an ancient, ruined kingdom. Many are drawn below the surface, searching
for riches, or glory, or answers to old secrets.
Hollow Knight is a classically styled 2D action adventure across a vast
interconnected world. Explore twisting caverns, ancient cities and deadly
wastes; battle tainted creatures and befriend bizarre bugs; and solve ancient
mysteries at the kingdom's heart.
- Classic side-scrolling action, with all the modern
trimmings.
- Tightly tuned 2D controls. Dodge, dash and slash
your way through even the most deadly adversaries.
- Explore a vast interconnected world of forgotten
highways, overgrown wilds and ruined cities.
- Forge your own path! The world of Hallownest is
expansive and open. Choose which paths you take, which enemies you face and
find your own way forward.
- Evolve with powerful new skills and abilities!
Gain spells, strength and speed. Leap to new heights on ethereal wings. Dash
forward in a blazing flash. Blast foes with fiery Soul!
- Equip Charms! Ancient relics that offer bizarre
new powers and abilities. Choose your favourites and make your journey
unique!
- An enormous cast of cute and creepy characters all
brought to life with traditional 2D frame-by-frame animation.
- Over 130 enemies! 30 epic bosses! Face ferocious
beasts and vanquish ancient knights on your quest through the kingdom. Track
down every last twisted foe and add them to your Hunter's Journal!
- Leap into minds with the Dream Nail. Uncover a
whole other side to the characters you meet and the enemies you face.
- Beautiful painted landscapes, with extravagant
parallax, give a unique sense of depth to a side-on world.
- Chart your journey with extensive mapping tools.
Buy compasses, quills, maps and pins to enhance your understanding of Hollow
Knight’s many twisting landscapes.
- A haunting, intimate score accompanies the player
on their journey, composed by Christopher Larkin. The score echoes the
majesty and sadness of a civilisation brought to ruin.
- Complete Hollow Knight to unlock Steel Soul Mode,
the ultimate challenge!