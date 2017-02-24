Hellion Early Access

|
Early Access to Hellion is now underway on Steam, offering a science-fiction first-person online RPG. This post accompanying the launch explains Zero Gravity Games is temporarily lowering the number of players per instance to 30, but their goal is to increase that back to 100 players per server as they optimize their code. Here's a cinematic launch trailer and here's more on the game and their plans:
