The first Hellion Early Access build allows players to salvage derelict station modules in order to obtain parts and resources to build their base and upgrade their own equipment. Hellion colonists can also choose to EVA mine raw resources and refine them into fuel, air and crafting components. Survivors have to exchange the safety of the ship for a thrilling EVA experience as they explore the ruins of mankind’s first interstellar colony in search of intel, resources and equipment. Players will experience the unique feel of zero gravity movement without restrictions and master the use of inertia for maximum benefit. The Hellion Early Access build offers free multiplayer interactions so players are able to play as a lone wolf, team up to pilot multi-crew ships with realistic navigation, or engage in PvP close quarters combat.



Future patches will add fully modular ship and equipment customization, ship to ship combat, asteroid ship mining, gas giant harvesting, realistic wound mechanics, suit damage and degradation, as well as allow building and hacking a security system and much more. Full current and future feature lists can be found here: https://www.playhellion.com/features