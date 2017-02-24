 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

The Golf Club VR Tees Off

[Feb 24, 2017, 8:09 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces the launch of The Golf Club VR, a new version of the sports sim for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. Here's word:

The Golf Club VR is built off the foundation laid by HB Studios’ original award winning game released in 2014, The Golf Club, taking advantage of the original game’s stunning visual presentation and over 130,000, two kilometer² procedurally and user-generated courses. The Golf Club VR will allow you to enjoy your round of golf like never before. With the HTC Vive room-scale capabilities, users have the opportunity to play golf from the comfort of their home all while having complete control over their experience. Choose the right club for every situation from your interactive golf bag. Plan how you want to attack each hole with your yardage booklet and receive on-the-fly information for each shot from your golf watch, or just simply explore the vast landscape around you.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
ZeniMax Seeks Rift Injunction
Overwatch Doubles Down on Doomfist Hints
Hollow Knight Released
Mass Effect: Andromeda System Specs
Hellion Early Access
The Golf Club VR Tees Off
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
For Honor Cheaters Banned
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Criminal Past Released
Civilization VI Adds Australia and Mod Support
D.I.C.E. Awards
Morning Consolidation 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.