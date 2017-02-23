 
Former Irrational Developers Form Ghost Story

[Feb 23, 2017, 8:14 pm ET] - 2 Comments

A Ghost Story Games website is online as home to the "studio formerly known as Irrational Games" (thanks IGN). Word is: "We’re a Boston-area game development studio dedicated to making immersive story driven games for gamers that like a challenge. The studio was founded by a group of former Irrational Games developers, such as creative director Ken Levine, art director Shawn Robertson, executive producer Don Roy and more. We’ve been concepting, prototyping and experimenting on a new game for some time now and have attracted new talent along the way. You can learn more about our team and our vision here." Here's more:

Ghost Story was founded by twelve former Irrational Games developers and our mission is simple: to create immersive, story-driven games for people who love games that ask something of them. While we believe our new games will have strong appeal to fans of BioShock, our new focus allows us to craft experiences where the gameplay is as challenging as the stories.
We are not yet ready to share any more on our new game, but we invite you to join us and take part in our community, Sign up here.

Former Irrational Developers Form Ghost Story
