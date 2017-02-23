Former Irrational Developers Form Ghost Story

|
A Ghost Story Games website is online as home to the "studio formerly known as Irrational Games" (thanks IGN). Word is: "We’re a Boston-area game development studio dedicated to making immersive story driven games for gamers that like a challenge. The studio was founded by a group of former Irrational Games developers, such as creative director Ken Levine, art director Shawn Robertson, executive producer Don Roy and more. We’ve been concepting, prototyping and experimenting on a new game for some time now and have attracted new talent along the way. You can learn more about our team and our vision here." Here's more:
