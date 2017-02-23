Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Free Weekend

Steam News announces
a
free weekend us now underway in
Call of Duty: Infinite
Warfare
along with a sale on the shooter sequel. Here's word on the
game:
Infinite Warfare delivers three unique game modes: Campaign,
Multiplayer, and Zombies.
In Campaign, players play as Captain Reyes, a pilot turned Commander, who must
lead the remaining coalition forces against a relentless, fanatical enemy, while
trying to overcome the deadly, extreme environments of space.
Multiplayer combines a fluid momentum based movement system, player focused map
design, deep customization, and a brand new combat rig system to create an
intense gameplay experience where every second counts. Combat Rigs (Rigs) are
the ultimate combat systems. Each Rig is a cutting-edge, tactical combat suit
worn by the player and is built for totally different styles of play. Players
will also join one of four brand-new Mission Teams to unlock calling cards,
camos, emblems, and weapons unique to that team.
In Zombies, go back in time to fight the undead in a 1980s amusement park,
complete with a plethora of rides, an awesome arcade, and a funky, functioning
rollercoaster. Embrace previously beloved aspects of the mode like easter eggs,
power ups, and novel weapons while experiencing innovations like brand-new team
mechanics, the After Life Arcade, and Fate and Fortune Cards.