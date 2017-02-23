 
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Free Weekend

[Feb 23, 2017, 8:14 pm ET]

Another free weekend is underway on Steam for NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4, which is also on sale for more than the duration of the event. The pitch on this game is almost shorter than its title:

The latest opus in the acclaimed STORM series is taking you on a colourful and breathtaking ride. Take advantage of the totally revamped battle system and prepare to dive into the most epic fights you’ve ever seen in the NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM series!

Prepare for the most awaited STORM game ever created!

