Steep Adds Free Alaska Update

The world of Steep just got a lot bigger, opening up the peaks of Alaska’s Denali to explore freely – and for free. Steep owners who install the latest title update on Xbox One, PS4, and PC can now access the Alaska map at no cost, and dive in to explore its winter-sports playground on skis, snowboards, wingsuits, and paragliders.



Alaska is huge, but there’s much more here than a new range of terrain to explore. The Alaska update features 21 new challenges, two new invitationals, a new Mountain Story, and new branded challenges every two weeks, so there’s plenty to keep you busy as you carve across its pristine spinelines and immense glaciers. There are even new Alaska-specific items and costumes for customizing your athlete – and like in the Alps, you’ll be able to meet other players as you explore, ensuring you’ll have a chance to show off your acquisitions.



You’ll also now be awarded XP for beating community challenges, which should come in handy now that the level cap’s been raised from 25 to 30. The update also comes with a host of bug fixes, so check the official patch notes for a full list.