Mass Effect Andromeda Trailers

A new trailer from Mass Effect Andromeda is part two of their official gameplay series. This week's clip covers "Combat Profiles & Squads" following last week's video on "Combat Weapons & Skills." Here's the short description this carries: "Welcome to the Mass Effect: Andromeda gameplay series. In this video, learn all about how to customize your character, progress your skills, and command your squad. In Mass Effect: Andromeda, you are on a mission to find a new home for humanity. How far will you go?" As a bonus, BioWare also offers this video where lovely actress Natalie Dormer talks about her role in the game playing Dr. Lexi T’Perro.
