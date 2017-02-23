 
Unforgiven VR Early Access

[Feb 23, 2017, 8:14 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Unforgiven VR is now available in early access on Steam, offering a first-person virtual reality shooter set in the wild, wild west. You'd be forgiven for expecting Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, and Gene Hackman to show up in this, but this is not a tie-in (though everyone does vaguely resemble Woody from Toy Story). This recent trailer offers a look at gameplay, and here's word on the game, which requires an HTC Vive headset:

Unforgiven is a VR multiplayer game for HTC Vive that let you become a western duelist and face other player in a real shooting duel where a split second can make the difference. The game lets you search for fast duels with anyone or duel the IA in several rounds to decide who wins and who losses. Thrive in the ruthless social world of Unforgiven and become a true legend.

The game is available on Early Access on Steam. The development has been divided in different stages grouping features, shaped by the community. From a dueling system and 4 characters it will grow by adding permadeath, cosmetic items, rewards on your head and a nickname system based on how you play. Will you be “Dirty Sullivan” or “Fast Sullivan” or maybe “Deadly Sullivan”?

The game is released at $4,99 and it will raise with every stage to approximately $29,99.

