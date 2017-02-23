Unforgiven VR Early Access

|
Unforgiven VR is now available in early access on Steam, offering a first-person virtual reality shooter set in the wild, wild west. You'd be forgiven for expecting Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, and Gene Hackman to show up in this, but this is not a tie-in (though everyone does vaguely resemble Woody from Toy Story). This recent trailer offers a look at gameplay, and here's word on the game, which requires an HTC Vive headset:
